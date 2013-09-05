FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft says wins patent trial against Google's Motorola
September 5, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Microsoft says wins patent trial against Google's Motorola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday a jury decided in its favor in the second of two trials in federal court in Seattle concerning Motorola’s licensing of so-called standard, essential patents used in Microsoft products.

Microsoft claimed that phone maker Motorola, owned by Google Inc, broke agreements to license the patents at a fair and reasonable rate, a position it said the jury agreed with.

It follows a victory for Microsoft in another, related Seattle trial last year in which the judge found that the appropriate rate for Motorola to license the patents in dispute was only a fraction of what Motorola had asked for.

“This is a landmark win for all who want products that are affordable and work well together,” Microsoft said in a statement.

A Google representative did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

