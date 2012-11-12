FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft "Halo 4" sales hit $220 mln on launch day
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Microsoft "Halo 4" sales hit $220 mln on launch day

Malathi Nayak

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said the “Halo 4” video game that it released last week racked up $220 million in global sales on its launch day, beating records set by previous installments of its hit game series.

Action-shooter “Halo 4” -- released last Tuesday -- is on its way to reach $300 million in global sales in its first week, making it the biggest launch in the decade-old Halo franchise’s history, the company said.

The previous installment “Halo: Reach,” the fourth game in the series, was launched in September 2010 and raked in $200 million in global sales on launch-day.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Halo 4’ has emerged as the biggest U.S. entertainment launch of the year,” said Phil Spencer, corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios.

Shares of the world’s largest software company were down 2 percent in afternoon trading at $28.31 on Nasdaq.

The Halo series, made by Microsoft Game Studios, spearheaded the company’s foray into gaming that began with the 2001 launch of the first Xbox.

“Halo 4” is a key title for Microsoft heading into the holiday shopping season.

Industry watchers say “Halo 4” sales figures will shed light on whether the well-received game can revive flagging videogame sales or surpass “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2”, which goes on sale on Tuesday and will vie for the title of 2012’s top-selling game. The first-person shooter series, published by rival Activision Blizzard Inc is now the biggest title on the Xbox. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.