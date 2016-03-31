FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft details subscriber growth in cloud
March 31, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Microsoft details subscriber growth in cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft’s Azure cloud business is adding business customer and developer subscribers at a rapid pace, a senior company executive told a developer conference on Thursday.

The company is adding 120,000 new subscriptions to Azure each month, cloud head Scott Guthrie said.

It also has more than four million developers registered with its Visual Studio Team Services, a metric for gauging the future growth of applications built using the Microsoft ecosystem.

Still, Microsoft’s Azure trails Amazon’s AWS for dominance in the cloud, although it has been closing the gap in recent quarters. (Reporting by Sarah McBride)

