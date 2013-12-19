FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Microsoft employee and one other charged with insider trading
December 19, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-Microsoft employee and one other charged with insider trading

SEATTLE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission both charged two Seattle men on Thursday with 35 counts of insider trading relating to Microsoft Corp options.

One of the men, Brian Jorgenson, was a senior portfolio manager at Microsoft, but is no longer employed by the company. He and Sean Stokke, an online trader, were due to appear in federal court in Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

“Our company has zero tolerance for insider trading. We helped the government with its investigation and terminated the employee,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement, referring to Jorgenson.

