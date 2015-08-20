Microsoft files antitrust suit against InterDigital in patent feud

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc has violated U.S. antitrust law by failing to keep its promise to fairly license its technology considered essential to mobile phone communications, Microsoft Corp said in a lawsuit on Thursday.

The complaint against InterDigital, filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, comes as the U.S. International Trade Commission is set to rule this month on whether Microsoft smartphones should be banned from import into the United States for infringing two of InterDigital’s patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by James Dalgleish)