Microsoft sets Oct. 6 event for Windows 10 devices
September 14, 2015

Microsoft sets Oct. 6 event for Windows 10 devices

Reuters Staff

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp sent out invitations on Monday for an event on Oct. 6, where it is expected to unveil new devices that run on Windows 10, its latest operating system.

“We’re eager to share some exciting news about Windows 10 devices,” a Microsoft spokeswoman said.

Microsoft is expected to unveil devices such as the Surface Pro 4 tablet, the Microsoft Band 2 wearable fitness tracker and the latest Lumia smartphones at the event.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July, almost three years after the launch of its previous operating system, Windows 8.

The new OS, designed to work across laptops, desktops and smartphones, is part of the company’s push to win back lost ground in tablets and mobiles. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
