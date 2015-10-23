FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft cutting about 1,000 jobs - CNBC
October 23, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Microsoft cutting about 1,000 jobs - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is cutting about 1,000 jobs in a new round of layoffs, CNBC said in tweet on Thursday.

CNBC said the new cuts would be in addition to those announced earlier.

Microsoft could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company said in July it would cut 7,800 jobs, or nearly 7 percent of its workforce, and write down about $7.6 billion related to its Nokia phone business.

Microsoft earlier on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted revenue for the ninth quarter in a row, boosted by burgeoning demand for its cloud products.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

