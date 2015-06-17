FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Stephen Elop, former Nokia CEO, to leave Microsoft
June 17, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Stephen Elop, former Nokia CEO, to leave Microsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Microsoft bought Nokia’s phone business, and not the entire company, and that the deal closed in 2014, not 2013)

June 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said former Nokia Oyj top boss, Stephen Elop, is leaving the software maker as part of a shakeup in its senior leadership.

Elop, once considered a successor to former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, joined Microsoft to run its devices business following the company’s acquisition of Nokia’s handset business. The deal closed in 2014.

Elop was hired as Nokia CEO in 2010 from Microsoft, where he ran the business software division. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

