SEATTLE, June 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would open 500 special stores within existing Best Buy Co Inc stores in the United States selling exclusively Windows-based tablets and computers and other Microsoft products, in an effort to revitalize sales of its flagship operating system.

The world’s largest software company, which already has a chain of its own stores, said the initiative would add more than 1,200 Best Buy Microsoft-trained sales associates to help customers.