Microsoft's Gates says 'pleased with progress' of CEO search

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp Chairman Bill Gates said on Tuesday he was pleased with the software company’s progress in finding a new chief executive and the search committee had spoken to a number of candidates, but he did not give a date by which he expected a new leader to replace the retiring Steve Ballmer.

Speaking at Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting in Bellevue, Washington, Gates paused briefly and choked up with emotion as he thanked Ballmer for his work at the company.