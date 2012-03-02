FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US trade panel to rethink Microsoft, Motorola decision
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 6 years ago

US trade panel to rethink Microsoft, Motorola decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade panel which hears patent infringement cases said on Friday that it would undertake a wide-ranging review of its preliminary decision over whether Motorola Mobility violated Microsoft patents.

The International Trade Commission said Friday it would review portions of its judge’s decision from December that Motorola Mobility infringed a Microsoft patent in making Android cellphones.

In a complaint filed in October 2010 with the ITC, Microsoft accused Motorola Mobility of infringing nine patents for Windows Mobile and Windows Phone, which do everything from monitoring remaining memory to updating contact lists and synchronizing on- and off-line use.

Two patents were dropped from the case during litigation. Motorola Mobility was found to infringe one patent out of the remaining seven.

A final decision is due in the spring.

Microsoft said it looked forward to the review.

“We remain confident that the commission will affirm that Motorola has infringed our intellectual property,” said David Howard, Microsoft’s corporate vice president and deputy general counsel for litigation.

Motorola Mobility had no immediate comment.

The ITC is a popular venue for patent litigation since it has the power to forbid the importation of products which infringe patented technology.

Microsoft said in its complaint that the infringing devices included Android phones like the Motorola Droid 2, the Droid X, Cliq XT, Devour, Backflip and others, including the associated software.

The case at the ITC is No. 337-744.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.