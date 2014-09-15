FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft to acquire Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 bln
September 15, 2014 / 1:22 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft to acquire Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Stockholm-based games developer Mojang and the company’s wildly popular Minecraft video game franchise for $2.5 billion.

Microsoft said in a statement it expects the acquisition to be break-even in fiscal year 2015 on a GAAP basis. The deal is expected to close in late 2014.

“Gaming is a top activity spanning devices, from PCs and consoles to tablets and mobile, with billions of hours spent each year,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“Minecraft is more than a great game franchise - it is an open world platform, driven by a vibrant community we care deeply about, and rich with new opportunities for that community and for Microsoft.”

Microsoft said it plans to continue to make Minecraft available across all the platforms on which it is available today: PC, iOS, Android, Xbox and PlayStation. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Niklas Pollard)

