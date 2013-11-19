FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia shareholders approve sale of handset business to Microsoft
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 19, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

Nokia shareholders approve sale of handset business to Microsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nokia shareholders approved the sale of the company’s mobile phone business to Microsoft, deciding the deal’s financial benefits outweighed objections by a minority of investors upset by the sale of a Finnish national asset.

An overwhelming majority of shareholders at a meeting in Helsinki on Tuesday supported the deal, according to a final tally of votes. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of next year after regulatory clearance.

Nokia in September agreed to sell its devices and services business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion euros ($7.4 billion) after failing to recover from a late start in smartphones. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.