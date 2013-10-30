FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft seeks EU approval for $7.5 bln Nokia deal
October 30, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Microsoft seeks EU approval for $7.5 bln Nokia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft has asked EU antitrust regulators to approve its 5.44-billion-euro ($7.49 billion) takeover of Nokia’s phone business as part of a push into the mobile devices business.

The deal, announced last month, includes a 10-year licensing agreement of Nokia’s patent portfolio.

The European Commission said it would decide by Dec. 4 whether to clear the acquisition. It can extend the review by 10 working days if Microsoft offers concessions to allay possible competition concerns.

