EU set to clear Microsoft, Nokia mobile phone deal - sources
November 22, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

EU set to clear Microsoft, Nokia mobile phone deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft’s proposed 5.4-billion-euro ($7.30 billion)takeover of Nokia’s mobile phone business without conditions, two persons familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal, announced in September, includes Nokia licensing its patents to Microsoft for 10 years.

“The (European) Commission is expected to clear the deal without conditions,” one of the people said.

The EU competition watchdog has set a Dec. 4 deadline for its decision. Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment.

