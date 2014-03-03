FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft CEO appoints pollster Penn as chief strategy officer
March 3, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Microsoft CEO appoints pollster Penn as chief strategy officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, March 3 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella has appointed pollster and longtime corporate adviser Mark Penn to the role of chief strategy officer, according to a memo sent to company employees on Monday.

Penn, who has advised co-founder Bill Gates and Microsoft since the mid-1990s, made his name working with President Bill Clinton between 1994 and 2000. He joined Microsoft full time in 2012.

Nadella said in his memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, that Tony Bates, head of business development, would leave the company. Bates was an internal rival in the race to succeed previous CEO Steve Ballmer, which was concluded in February with the appointment of Nadella. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

