Microsoft to quit mobile phone design, manufacturing -Finnish newspaper
May 25, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Microsoft to quit mobile phone design, manufacturing -Finnish newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp will stop designing and manufacturing mobile phones, Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on its website citing an unnamed source.

A spokesman for Microsoft Finland declined to comment on the report which said the company had invited its Finland-based phone developers to a meeting in Espoo on Wednesday.

The U.S. company entered the phone business in 2014 by buying Finnish firm Nokia’s once-dominant handset unit for about $7.2 billion.

It failed to turn the business around and took a $7.5 billion writedown last year.

This month Microsoft announced a sale of its entry-level feature phones business for $350 million, but said it would continue to develop its Lumia smartphones. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely)

