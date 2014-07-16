FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft plans to cut 1,000 jobs in Finland -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Microsoft plans to cut 1,000 jobs in Finland -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is planning to cut 1,000 jobs in Finland from its mobile phone unit, a Finnish daily said on Wednesday, quoting anonymous sources.

Some 25,000 Nokia workers moved this spring to Microsoft with the cellphone unit acquisition, 4,700 of them in Finland. Globally, Microsoft now has 127,000 employees, far more than rivals Apple and Google.

Wall Street is expecting Chief Executive Satya Nadella to make some cuts, which would represent Microsoft’s first major layoffs since 2009.

News agency Bloomberg said on Monday that total job cuts could be the biggest in Microsoft history, topping the 5,800 jobs lost in 2009.

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat said on Wednesday Microsoft planned to close former Nokia research and development unit in Oulu, northern Finland.

The Oulu unit employs 500 people, mainly working on software used in basic cellphones. The other half of the cuts would come from other locations in Finland.

Finland is struggling with a severe economic recession. Its economy has already contracted for two years in a row and some analysts expect this year to make it three.

$1 = 0.7374 Euros Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.