Microsoft says to work as 'single company' after overhaul
July 11, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Microsoft says to work as 'single company' after overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said it will deliver multiple devices and services as a single company, rather than a collection of separate divisions, after completing its first major overhaul in five years.

As part of the company’s reorganization, Kurt DelBene, president of the Microsoft Office division, will retire, Microsoft said in a statement on its website on Thursday. ()

Microsoft’s last major reorganization was in July 2008, when Chief Executive Steve Ballmer split the company’s ‘Platforms & Services Division’ into three separate units - Windows, Online Services and Server and Tools.

