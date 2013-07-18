FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft profit below estimates after tablet charge
July 18, 2013 / 8:18 PM / 4 years ago

Microsoft profit below estimates after tablet charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, July 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported lower-than expected quarterly earnings as slow personal computer sales ate into its Windows business and it took a large unexpected charge for its inventory of unsold Surface tablets.

The world’s largest software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of 59 cents per share, compared with a 6 cents per share loss in the year-ago quarter when it wrote off the cost of a failed acquisition.

Wall Street had expected earnings of 75 cents per share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

