SEATTLE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday its fiscal first-quarter profit rose 17 percent, helped by strong sales of its Office and server software to businesses, offsetting weakness in its flagship Windows system.

The world’s largest software company, which is shifting its focus to devices and services, reported a profit of $5.2 billion, or 62 cents per share, compared with $4.5 billion, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.