Microsoft profit dips on charges, while sales jump
October 23, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft profit dips on charges, while sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday fiscal first-quarter profit fell 13 percent as it took a $1.1 billion charge related to mass layoffs announced in July.

The world’s largest software company reported profit of $4.5 billion, or 54 cents per share, compared with $5.2 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $23.2 billion, helped by the phone business it bought from Nokia in April, easily beating analysts’ average estimate of $22 billion. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)

