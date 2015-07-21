FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft reports $3.2 bln quarterly loss
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Microsoft reports $3.2 bln quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a $3.2 billion quarterly net loss, hurt by charges related to its Nokia phone business and job cuts, and weak demand for its Windows operating system.

The company recorded impairment, integration and restructuring expenses of $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30.

Microsoft reported a net loss of 40 cents per share.

The company reported net income of $4.61 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Ovkhp3)

Revenue fell 5 percent to $22.18 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

