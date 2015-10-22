FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft quarterly adjusted revenue falls 6.6 pct
October 22, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Microsoft quarterly adjusted revenue falls 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a 6.6 fall in quarterly adjusted revenue, as a strong dollar hit sales from outside the United States and a weak personal computer market limited demand for its mainstay Windows operating system.

The company's net income rose to $4.62 billion, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.54 billion, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1hXThU2)

GAAP revenue fell to $20.38 billion from $23.20 billion. Adjusted revenue fell to $21.66 billion from $23.20 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

