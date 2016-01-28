FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft reports 10.1 pct fall in quarterly revenue
January 28, 2016

Microsoft reports 10.1 pct fall in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a 10.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, squeezed by a strong dollar as well as a weak personal computer market that has reduced demand for the company’s Windows operating system.

The company's net income fell to $5.00 billion, or 62 cents per share, in its second-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.86 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1PIRXEs)

Total revenue fell to $23.80 billion from $26.47 billion.

But revenue from the company’s increasingly important “Intelligent Cloud” business, which includes products such as Windows Server and platforms such as Azure, rose 5 percent to $6.3 billion.

Microsoft, under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, has been focusing on cloud services and mobile applications as growth slows in its traditional software business. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

