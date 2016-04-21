FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Microsoft revenue falls 5.5 pct
April 21, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Microsoft revenue falls 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph four to say adjusted revenue rose, not fell)

April 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a 5.5 fall in quarterly revenue as a strong U.S. dollar reduced the value of sales from outside the United States and a weak personal computer market limited demand for its mainstay Windows operating system.

The company’s net income fell to $3.76 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $4.99 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $20.53 billion from $21.73 billion.

Adjusted revenue rose to $22.08 billion from $21.73 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

