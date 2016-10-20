FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Microsoft adjusted revenue rises 3.1 pct
October 20, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

Microsoft adjusted revenue rises 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a 3.1 percent rise in adjusted revenue on Thursday as growth in its cloud business helped offset weakness in the personal computer market.

Adjusted revenue rose to $22.33 billion from $21.66 billion in its first quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income fell to $4.69 billion, or 60 cents per share, from $4.90 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2eW79l4)

Under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, Microsoft has been focusing on cloud services and mobile applications as growth slows in its traditional software business.

Nadella orchestrated Microsoft's biggest-ever deal, reaching an agreement in June to buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

