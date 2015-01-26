Microsoft sees currency cutting revenue growth by 4 pct this quarter

SEATTLE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s Chief Financial Officer said on Monday that she expected the company’s fiscal third-quarter revenue growth to be cut by four percent by unfavorable currency exchange rates, assuming the U.S. dollar continues its strong run.

“In total we expect that FX will negatively impact revenue growth by approximately four points in Q3,” said CFO Amy Hood in a call with Wall Street analysts after Microsoft’s quarterly earnings release on Monday. Its fiscal third quarter ends March 31.

Microsoft’s shares dipped lower after her comments, dropping to around $45.20 in after-hours trading, about 3.8 percent below their closing price on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)