FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft to defer revenue from Windows upgrade offer
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Microsoft to defer revenue from Windows upgrade offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said it will defer beyond the current quarter $450 million to $550 million of revenue expected to be generated from an offer to upgrade to its new Windows 8 operating system.

From Saturday, Microsoft is offering customers who buy qualifying Windows 7 PCs the option to download an upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for about $14.99.

The company said it would recognize the revenue from the offer when consumers actually upgrade or when the offer expires, whichever is earlier.

Microsoft shares were down 2 percent at $28.75 in premarket trading on Friday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.