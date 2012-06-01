Microsoft to defer revenue from Windows upgrade offer

June 1 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said it will defer beyond the current quarter $450 million to $550 million of revenue expected to be generated from an offer to upgrade to its new Windows 8 operating system.

From Saturday, Microsoft is offering customers who buy qualifying Windows 7 PCs the option to download an upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for about $14.99.

The company said it would recognize the revenue from the offer when consumers actually upgrade or when the offer expires, whichever is earlier.

Microsoft shares were down 2 percent at $28.75 in premarket trading on Friday.