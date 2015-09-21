FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skype working to fix glitch preventing users from making calls
September 21, 2015

Skype working to fix glitch preventing users from making calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Skype, Microsoft Corp’s online telephone and video service, said it identified the glitch that prevented some users from making calls, and is working to resolve the issue.

Skype said on Monday that some users are unable to make calls because their settings showed that they and their contacts are offline, even when they are logged in.

Some messages to group chats are not being delivered and users not already signed in may face difficulty while accessing their accounts.

The company said the issue did not affect Skype for Business users. (bit.ly/1WcZivA)

Skype added that users could experience delays in seeing changes made to their accounts, such as credit balance and profile details.

Users may also face difficulty loading web pages on the Skype Community, the company said in a blog post.

In an earlier post, Skype had said its instant messaging and Skype for Web services were not facing technical issues.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

