WASHINGTON, April 27 Microsoft Corp
said this week it had wrongly reported that a sharp increase in
U.S. government surveillance requests took place during the
first half of 2016, revising its official numbers to show the
amount remained flat over previous intervals.
Microsoft on April 13 released its biannual transparency
report stating the company received between 1,000 and 1,499 U.S.
surveillance orders under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act (FISA) for user content between January and June of 2016.
On Tuesday it corrected that number to between 0 and 499
requests, or the same amount received during both January-June
2015 as well as the second half of 2015.
"Microsoft corrected the mistake as soon as we realized it
was made to ensure the accuracy of our reporting," the company
said in an editor's note dated April 25 and appended to an
official blog post. "We’ve put additional safeguards in place to
ensure the numbers we report are correct. We apologize for the
error."
A Microsoft spokeswoman said human error was the cause of
the misreported numbers.
The U.S. government allows companies to report the volume of
FISA requests only in wide bands rather than specific numbers.
The scope of spying authority granted to U.S. intelligence
agencies under FISA has come under renewed scrutiny in recent
weeks, sparked in part by evolving, unsubstantiated assertions
from President Donald Trump and other Republicans that the Obama
White House improperly spied on Trump and his associates.
FISA orders, which are approved by judges who sit on the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, are tightly guarded
national security secrets. Even the existence of a specific FISA
order is rarely disclosed publicly.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the
Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a FISA order to monitor
the communications of former Trump adviser Carter Page as part
of an investigation into possible links between Russia and
Trump's presidential campaign.
Parts of FISA will expire at the end of the year, unless
U.S. lawmakers vote to reauthorize it. Privacy advocates in
Congress have been working to attach new transparency and
oversight reforms to any FISA legislation, and to limit
government searches of American data that is incidentally
collected during foreign surveillance operations.
Microsoft also for the first time published a national
security letter in its transparency report, a type of
warrantless surveillance order used by the FBI.
Other technology companies, including Twitter Inc
and Yahoo Inc, have also disclosed national security
letters in recent months under a transparency measure of the USA
Freedom Act that was enacted into law by the U.S. Congress in
2015.