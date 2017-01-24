FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. appeals court won't reconsider Microsoft email seizure ruling
January 24, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. appeals court won't reconsider Microsoft email seizure ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.

By a 4-4 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan let stand a July 14 decision that was seen as a victory for privacy advocates and for technology companies offering cloud computing and other services worldwide.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

