Microsoft wins U.S. appeal over warrant for emails held abroad
July 14, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Microsoft wins U.S. appeal over warrant for emails held abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp won the reversal on Thursday of a court order requiring it to turn over to the U.S. government the contents of a customer’s email account stored on an Irish server, in a victory for privacy advocates.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a 2014 ruling ordering the company to produce the documents, and overturned an order that held the technology giant in contempt for not complying with a search warrant. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

