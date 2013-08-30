FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft gives ValueAct president option to join board
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 8:45 PM / in 4 years

Microsoft gives ValueAct president option to join board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said it signed an agreement with ValueAct Capital Management LP that provides the activist shareholder’s president Mason Morfit an option to join Microsoft’s board after the technology company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The agreement also provides for regular meetings between Morfit and selected Microsoft directors and management to discuss a “range of significant business issues,” Microsoft said.

Reuters reported last month that members of Microsoft’s board held talks with ValueAct over the activist shareholder’s demands to secure a seat on the company’s board.

ValueAct owns about 0.8 percent of Microsoft’s shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.