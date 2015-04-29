FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft to allow Android apps on Windows phones -sources
April 29, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Microsoft to allow Android apps on Windows phones -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is set to allow apps from rival Google Inc’s Android system onto its own Windows phones later this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

The move would mark a radical shift for Microsoft, which has struggled to attract users and has only 3 percent of the global smartphone market.

By contrast, Android phones, led by Samsung, control 81 percent of the market and Apple Inc 15 percent, according to Strategy Analytics.

Microsoft is expected to make the announcement at its developer conference in San Francisco later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

