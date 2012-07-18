FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Microsoft's Windows 8 to hit release target
July 18, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Microsoft's Windows 8 to hit release target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, July 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday its new, touch-friendly Windows 8 operating system will be on sale October 26, almost exactly three years after the launch of Windows 7.

That means customers will be able to upgrade old PCs to the new system on that date, or buy new hardware with the software already installed at stores such as Best Buy.

The company generally does not announce public release dates until close to the event, but has often stated that it aims for a new version of Windows every three years.

Microsoft said earlier this month Windows 8 would be released by the end of October.

