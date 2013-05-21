FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft unveils new Xbox One game console
May 21, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

Microsoft unveils new Xbox One game console

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REDMOND, Wash., May 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp gave the world the first look at its new game console on Tuesday, hoping the newly named Xbox One will build on a solid core of gamer fans and become a hub for living room entertainment.

The third-generation console, coming eight years after the Xbox 360, was unveiled by games unit chief Don Mattrick at an event at the software company’s campus near Seattle.

The new Xbox interacts with a user’s television, responds to voice commands, and includes Skype video calling.

