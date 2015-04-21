FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo, Microsoft add termination clause in search deal - filing
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Yahoo, Microsoft add termination clause in search deal - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc and Microsoft Corp added a termination clause to the terms of their search partnership agreement under which either company can end the deal on or after Oct. 1, 2015, according to a regulatory filing by Yahoo on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1En0U0y)

The 10-year search partnership, crafted by former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer and former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, allowed the companies to amend or terminate the agreement five years after its commencement on Feb. 23, 2015. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

