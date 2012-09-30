FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MidAmerican Wind to buy two California wind projects
September 30, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

MidAmerican Wind to buy two California wind projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - MidAmerican Wind agreed to buy two California wind projects from a unit of Terra-Gen Power, it said on Sunday, as the Berkshire Hathaway Inc- owned company looks to increase its renewable energy assets.

MidAmerican Wind, part of MidAmerican Energy Holdings, agreed to buy two wind projects in California -- the Alta Wind VII and the Alta Wind IX. Together, the projects generate 300 megawatts of renewable energy.

The projects, part of the largest wind farm in the country, will provide electricity to Southern California Edison when they are complete.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
