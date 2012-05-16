MIDCAP-Philippine ABS-CBN scores poorly on earnings metrics

ABS-CBN emerges as the worst performer based on earnings metrics among 38 firms in the Philippines, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The broadcaster fares badly with an Analyst Revision Score (ARM) of 1 and an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 6.

Its low EQ score suggests poor earning sustainability and analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 16.9 percent over the past week.

Also, a score of 11 in StarMine’s SmartHoldings model suggests a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is down over 12 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down more than 2 percent, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)