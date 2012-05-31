FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Ace Hardware looks most expensive in Indonesia consumer discretionary
May 31, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Ace Hardware looks most expensive in Indonesia consumer discretionary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ace Hardware looks the most expensive among eight stocks in Indonesia’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

At Thursday’s close of 5,500 rupiah, the stock trades 30 percent higher than its intrinsic value of 4,228 rupiah, as calculated by StarMine.

The hardware company also scores badly on Starmine valuation metrics with a Relative Valuation score of 6.

Its forward 12M P/E is 24.4 against its 10-year median of 15.3. Its Forward 12M EV/EBITDA is at 15.6 against the peer average of 11.5.

The stock is up 5.83 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 6.29 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the RV, the more expensive the stock.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

