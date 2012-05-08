MIDCAP-Aeon Credit leads Malaysia financials on valuations, analyst revisions

Aeon Credit Service stands out as a strong performer on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores among 32 companies in Malaysia’s financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The financial services company has a high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 96 and a Analyst Revision Model(ARM) score of 94.

The stock currently trades at just over half its intrinsic value of 20.39 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock one each gives it strong buy, buy and hold ratings.

The stock is up nearly 58 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 3.5 percent for the benchmark index.

Another stock that scores strongly on valuations and analyst revisons is Alliance Financial with scores of 96 and 88 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)