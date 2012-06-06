FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Affin Holdings leads Malaysia fin sector on valuations, analyst revisions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Affin Holdings leads Malaysia fin sector on valuations, analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Malaysia’s Affin Holdings emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among 32 companies in the country’s financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The financial services firm has a near perfect Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 95, the highest in the sector. Its price-to-book value is 0.7 compared to the peer average of 1.9.

Its analyst revision score has improved to 95 from 21 over the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish on the stock.

Two out of five analysts covering the stock give it a strong buy recommendation, two have a hold and one has a strong sell rating.

The stock is down nearly 2 percent over the past month, as against a 1.6 percent drop in the sectoral index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.