FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Agis technicals suggest end of uptrend
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 21, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Agis technicals suggest end of uptrend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Agis which are down more than 2 percent on Tuesday could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The Money Flow Index indicator shows a bearish divergence as the indicator has made lower highs, though the stock price has made higher highs. This suggests the price rise is not accompanied by strong volume.

The Trend Intensity indicator stood at 53 on Tuesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The RSI is in the overbought zone, at 72.

The stock is up nearly 30 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2.8 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close. The Indonesian market was closed on Monday. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.