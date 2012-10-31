MIDCAP-Australia's AGL Energy lags on earnings metrics in utilities

Australia’s AGL Energy has emerged as the worst performer on earnings quality among eight companies in the country’s utilities sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The electricity and gas company fares badly with an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 7, the lowest in the sector. A low score in the EQ model suggests its poor earnings sustainability.

Nine out of 14 analysts have cut their EPS estimates for AGL by 1.8 percent over the past month for the year ending June 2013, since October 16.

Also a low score of 14 in the SmartHoldings model suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is down 3.3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2.25 percent in the same period, based on Tuesday’s close.

Duet Group leads the sector with an EQ score of 85.

CONTEXT:

Australian regulator warns on unnecessary power price hikes

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.