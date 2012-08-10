MIDCAP-AGL Energy leads Australia utilities on analyst revisions

AGL Energy leads on analyst revisions among eight companies in Australia’s utilities sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a high Analyst Revision score of 93.

Three out of 12 analysts covering the stock have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by an average of 2 percent in the last one month.

The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 89, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at A$15.67, against its intrinsic value of A$21.27, as determined by StarMine.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the stock, nine rate it a ‘strong buy’ or ‘buy’ while five have a ‘hold’.

The stock is up nearly 13 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up over 5 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

AGL Energy is expected to report earnings on Aug. 24.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)