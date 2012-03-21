MIDCAP-Indonesia's Agung Podomoro leads on earnings upgrades

Agung Podomoro Land tops the list of analysts’ EPS upgrades among 77 companies in Indonesia tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Over the past month, analysts have raised earnings per share estimates on the firm by 13.1 percent for the year ending 2012.

The real-estate firm trades at 355 rupiah, which is about half its intrinsic value of 652 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 98 and a Value-Momentum score of 95.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six have strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.

The stock is up 1.43 percent on Wednesday, while the broader index is trading flat.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)