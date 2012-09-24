FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia's Airasia sees surge in 5-day volume
September 24, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Airasia sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airasia was the biggest gainer measured by the ratio of 5-day average volume over 30-day volume, among Malaysia’s index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 29.5 million shares, a 122 percent increase over its 30-day average volume of 13.3 million shares.

Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 17 give it a ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’ rating, four have a ‘hold’ while four recommend a ‘sell’ or ‘strong sell’.

Seventeen of 24 analysts tracking the stock have increased their EPS estimates for 2012 by an average of 10.3 percent since Aug. 28.

The stock currently trades at 42 percent of its intrinsic value of 7.11 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

Its net margin and free cash flow as a percent of sales for 2011 beat industry average by 6.6 percent and 18.1 percent respectively.

Airasia’s shares have declined 14.5 percent month-to-date while the broader index is down 1.36 percent in the same period as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

