FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-AKR Corporindo leads Indonesia on dividend yields
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-AKR Corporindo leads Indonesia on dividend yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AKR Corporindo offers the highest dividend yield among 79 stocks in Indonesia tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Currently, AKR Corporindo offers a dividend yield of 7.8.

StarMine estimates the company’s forward 12-month dividend cover at 3.6.

Dividend cover is a measure of a company’s ability to pay its expected dividends out of estimated cash flow.

The chemicals firm has a high Earnings Quality score of 94.

The stock is up more than 42 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 9 percent for the same period.

Five out of nine analysts tracking the stock have strong buy or buy ratings while three give it a hold and one a strong sell.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.