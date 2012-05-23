FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia AKR Corporindo could reverse-technicals
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia AKR Corporindo could reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/maf48s

Shares of Indonesia’s AKR Corporindo are trading close to support levels and could reverse, technicals suggest.

The stock has found support at its 200-day Simple Exponential Moving Average this week, having fallen nearly 15 percent over the past month.

On Tuesday, the stock formed a White Marubozu candlestick pattern, which is bullish.

The stochastics % K line has cut the % D line upwards near the oversold zone, a positive sign.

The stock is down nearly 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down more than 1.5 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.